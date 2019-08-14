Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Northside Church of Christ
401 W. 20th St.
Farmington, NM
1953 - 2019
Waterflow - November 3, 1953 - August 8, 2019

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend was carried to Heaven by angels on August 8, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1953 in Sandy, UT to Darlene Olga Hunt.

Tracey was very active in the community; she was an office manager for over 30 years, a notary of the public and was the registrar for soccer in Kirtland for several years. Tracey loved to talk to people and no one was a stranger. She adored her children and grandchildren. Tracey loved traveling with her family and working around the house. She was always optimistic and would find the humor in everything. She is an angel that will be greatly missed.

Tracey is preceded in death by her mother Darlene Olga Hunt; brothers, William "Frank" Hunt, Larkin Hunt, William Hunt, Raymuas Hunt; sisters, Monica Collins, Nasbah Wright, Valerie Narahjo.

Tracey is survived by her husband Stacy Kent Irwin; son, Franklin Stacy (Sarah) Irwin; daughters Kaitlyn Arlene (Mike) Youell, Jenny Linne (Rene) Rodriguez; brothers, Raymond George Hunt, Jr., Lester Hunt, Dell Hunt, John Nelson, Ronnie Nelson, Sam Hunt, David Hunt; sisters, Celia Ann Hunt, Kathrine Woodbury, Cindy Hunt, Julie Porter, Michelle Hunt, Raye Behounek; grandchildren, Jaydin Ray Maners, Brandon Zachary Youell, Ethan Isaiah Irwin, Isaac Frank Irwin, Cassie Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez.

A Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, 401 W. 20th St., Farmington, with Chuck Marshall officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Franklin Irwin, Jaydin Maners, Ethan Irwin, Isaac Irwin, Brandon Youell, Lester Hunt and Alex Rodriguez.

Tracey's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, 404 W. Arrington St., 505-327-5142. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
