Tricia Diane Jacquez



Farmington - Tricia Diane Jacquez born January 31, 1971 in Farmington New Mexico to Freida Jacquez entered into eternal life October 31, 2020. Survivors include her children TeAnna Maes and Jimmy Maes Jr., her grandchildren Jonathan Torres, Kiari Maes and Dakota, Mother Freida Griego, Brother Ray Melendez, Brother Steven, sister Geneva Griego and her children Lucus Griego (Tricia's Sunshine), Sharon Jackson, Brooklynn Griego and Damascus Lee, along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



Tricia is preceeded in death by her Grandparents Fred R. and Genevieve Jacquez and her Great-grandparents Jose P. and Matilda Gomez.



Celebration of Tricia's life will take place Saturday November 7th, 2020 at the First Baptist church 200 W. Sycamore Ave. Bloomfield, NM.



The Family for Tricia thanks our family, friends and community for all the prayers and support.









