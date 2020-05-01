Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy Salazar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trudy Salazar Obituary
Trudy Salazar

Farmington - Celebrating the Life of :

Trudy L Salazar

August 09, 1941 - April 26, 2020

Her journey began August 09, 1941 in Pagosa Springs, CO with her parents, Alex and Josephine Montoya. Trudy was called home on April 26, 2020 from Farmington NM.

She was married to the love of her life and soul mate, Genaro F Salazar, for 49 wonderful years.

Trudy is survived by her children: Gary Salazar of Farmington, NM ; Glenn Salazar of Farmington, NM; Gilbert Salazar and wife Michelle of Farmington, NM; Genaro F Salazar, Jr. and wife Norma of Farmington, NM; and Gabe Salazar and wife Vanessa of Bloomfield, NM. Trudy has 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Trudy was preceded in death by her daughter Gail Salazar, granddaughter Dreanna Salazar, beloved husband Genaro F Salazar, daughter Glenda Salazar and parents Alex and Josephine Montoya. She is reunited with many loved ones.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who loved her, especially her granddaughter Alexandra Salazar and great granddaughter Iris Salazar. She will always be in our hearts and we will cherish all our memories with her.

At the moment we are unable to have any services, but would like to arrange the Celebration of Life at a later date.

Trudy is in the care of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W Apache St Farmington NM 505-325-2211

www.farmingtonfuneral.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now