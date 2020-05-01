|
Trudy Salazar
Farmington - Celebrating the Life of :
Trudy L Salazar
August 09, 1941 - April 26, 2020
Her journey began August 09, 1941 in Pagosa Springs, CO with her parents, Alex and Josephine Montoya. Trudy was called home on April 26, 2020 from Farmington NM.
She was married to the love of her life and soul mate, Genaro F Salazar, for 49 wonderful years.
Trudy is survived by her children: Gary Salazar of Farmington, NM ; Glenn Salazar of Farmington, NM; Gilbert Salazar and wife Michelle of Farmington, NM; Genaro F Salazar, Jr. and wife Norma of Farmington, NM; and Gabe Salazar and wife Vanessa of Bloomfield, NM. Trudy has 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Trudy was preceded in death by her daughter Gail Salazar, granddaughter Dreanna Salazar, beloved husband Genaro F Salazar, daughter Glenda Salazar and parents Alex and Josephine Montoya. She is reunited with many loved ones.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all who loved her, especially her granddaughter Alexandra Salazar and great granddaughter Iris Salazar. She will always be in our hearts and we will cherish all our memories with her.
At the moment we are unable to have any services, but would like to arrange the Celebration of Life at a later date.
Trudy is in the care of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W Apache St Farmington NM 505-325-2211
