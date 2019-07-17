|
|
Twila Goodding
Farmington - Twila Goodding, Born12/13/1924 in Clayton, New Mexico, Called home 07/18/2019, in Farmington, New Mexico.
After graduating from Farmington High School in 1941, Twila went to work for Harry and Mildred Wright Oil Royalties and worked for Mildred for over fifty years. Twila also worked for Culpepper Insurance Agency for several years. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Goodding after he returned from serving in the navy during WWII. Jack, while working for the post office, suffered a stroke and Twila focused on caring for him until his passing in 2007. They became involved in the Connelly Hospitality House with the San Juan Medical Foundation and San Juan College. Twila sponsored a guest room at the Connelly House and provided scholarships at San Juan College for students.
Recent years saw her battling health issues with her special caregiver, Mag Perea, and Visiting Angels of Farmington. The family wishes to thank them as well as her long time physician, Dr. Dan Dunn, and staff, SJRMC Emergency room, ICU staff and, especially Dr. Divitre the past weekend in her final moments.
Twila is preceded in death by her parents, LM "Shuff" and Dora Wolfenberger, and by her husband Joseph "Jack" Goodding, by her brothers WIley, Jim and Bill Wolfenberger, and by her sister Betty Rutters.
Twila is survived by Jack's brother and sister-in-law Robert and Anne Goodding of Monticello, Arkansas, nieces, and nephews Wylene Carol, Billy Ray Wolfenberger, Jim Rutters, David, Bruce and Ned Wolfenberger, Charles Goodding and Alan Goodding.
Services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, and interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019