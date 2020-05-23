|
Valerie Ann Paul
Valerie Ann Paul, 42 years old. Our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, sister in Christ, and friend passed peacefully. Valerie entered this world, a bubbly and beautiful child, her birthweight was more than all of her siblings, almost 9 pounds. She was born September 18, 1977 at 7:01pm. Valerie entered the Kingdom of Heaven, May 20, 2020 at 7:14pm. Her last breath on earth was her first breath in Heaven. Praise the Lord for His gift of salvation.
Valerie is survived by her mother Evon Paul, her father David Paul (Rose Herrera), sisters Cynthia Lee, Michelle Lee, and Esther Mae Paul, brothers Davin Paul and Darvian Paul, and her companion of 21 years Halainia Goode. Nieces Dakota Hicks, Dionne Paul, Darian Paul, Mariah Paul, Shaelyn Paul, nephews Morgan Paul and McKenzie Paul, and her cherished grandkids Kaytlin Hicks, Kayden Hicks, Azrael Hicks, Mila Redhouse, Cole Redhouse, and Ming Redhouse. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Freddy and Esther Dale and paternal grandparents Joe and Mae Paul, cousins DeWayne Dale Sr., Eric Dale, Fred "Spoogie" Dale Jr., Harry "Muzzy" Bindues, and aunts Larue Clah and Shirley Harris. Valerie had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Valerie attended schools in Shiprock, and graduated a Chieftain. She also attended and graduated from Dine College. She enjoyed visiting her cousins next door at the Indian Village Estates, they joked and laughed all the time. She will be immensely missed. How beautiful Heaven must be.
The family would like to thank the staff of San Juan Regional Medical Center and Northern Navajo Medical Center, the Dine Christian Prayer Group, and all those who loved and helped our beloved Valerie.
Funeral arrangements made through Cope Memorial Chapel-Kirtland. Viewing May 26, 2020 12pm-1pm, at Cope Memorial Chapel-Kirtland. Graveside service and interment following viewing at Kirtland Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 23 to May 25, 2020