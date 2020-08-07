Valerie Diane Roquemore
Valerie Diane Roquemore, 85, passed peacefully on July 30, 2020 at home with family at her side.
Valerie was born on February 10, 1935 in Gloucester England to William and Dorothy (Ricketts) Hooper. Her parents split when she was approximately 2 years old and Valerie became the big sister to 2 families. Valerie was very young when World War II ravaged England. This experience gave her both anxieties and strengths. Following her schooling she became a Nanny. Her life forever changed when she met the love of her life in 1955. Donald Roquemore was serving in the Unites States Air Force and was stationed near Gloucester when they met, beginning a life long love story. Don and Valerie were married 2/11/1956 in Farmington New Mexico where they settled and raised their sons. Valerie was an avid collector and especially loved dolls and teddy bears. She was a member of the Tres Rios Doll club. Valerie spent many hours at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center teaching a craft class.
Valerie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald C. Roquemore in December of 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; William and Nell Hooper and Dorothy and Glen Price; her brothers Barrie Price and Carl Price and her sister Mary Price Roquemore.
Valerie is survived by her sons Dean (Earlene) Roquemore, Barrie (Tyra) Roquemore both of Farmington and Thomas (Elaine) Roquemore of Garland Texas. She is survived by eight grandchildren; Donald, Tiffany, Michael, Tanisha, Barry, Tara, Jeremy and Gabriel. She was the Gigi to 19 great-grandchildren with another due soon. She was blessed to have many nieces and nephews as well as so many friends that she made over the years.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service in Valerie's honor will be held at a future date. She is under the care of Cope Memorial Chapel in Farmington NM. In lieu of flowers, please give to any charity of your choice
.