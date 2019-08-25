|
|
Velma Anderson Morris
Farmington - Velma Vera (Anderson) Morris passed away on August 17, 2019 at the tender age of 99 years. She was born December 22, 1919 in Houlton, Maine and was the last child of Robert and Elva Anderson who farmed in North Amity. Velma was an inquisitive and bright child who entered the second grade at Country School. She moved to Houlton for High School and graduated from Houlton High School with the class of 1936.
She began working at the New Departure Plant in Bristol Connecticut, inspection ball bearings during WW11. She married then and that union produced four children.
In 1960 this independent lady packed four kids in a 1954 station wagon and left Connecticut heading west for Cheyenne, Wyoming. It took a week but with flat tires and all, she made it. Her sister Mary had no idea Velma and four kids were about to embark on her single life.
Velma started waiting tables in Cheyenne at the old Trail Restaurant for Ed Yarder. To support her family she also worked part time at the Foot Printers Club and the American Legion Hall. .
It was in Cheyenne where she met the love of her life, A.H. "Doc" Morris.
They married and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where they bought two Orange Julius stores. In 1970 Doc was offered the CEO position at the Refinery in Kevin, Montana. During two years in Montana they cared for their grandchild, Matthew while his mother finished her RN. It was some of the happiest times of her life.
They then moved to Bloomfield, New Mexico where Doc was CEO of Giant Refinery. Velma opened the Orange Julius in San Juan Plaza and then moved when Animas Valley Mall opened. She eventually sold the store to her son-in-law, Steve Cassens. At that time they moved to Boulder City, Nevada and retirement. After a long battle with cancer, Doc passed away in April 1999.
Velma is survived by her daughters Helanna (David) Andres, Valley Springs, California, Suzanne (Steven) Cassens, Wasilla, Alaska, and Sally Ford, Vancouver, Washington. She is predeceased by her son Richard (Rick) Grey. She leaves behind four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be officiated by Pastor Steve Gluver on September 28, 2019 11:00 am at Palm Mortuary, 800 South Boulder Hwy. Henderson, NV There will be a gathering in the Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers Velma has asked donations be sent to United Methodist Church, 135 Laurel Street, Valley Springs, CA 95252
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019