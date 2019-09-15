Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Youree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Bingham Youree


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Bingham Youree Obituary
Vera Bingham Youree

Kerrville - On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Vera Bingham Youree, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 80 in Kerrville, TX.

Vera was born on August 2, 1939 in Alamogordo, NM to Roy and Virginia Beanblossom. She grew up in Weed, NM with her brother Tony, twin sisters Karen and Sharon and much later her little sister Tena. She married Leland Bingham in 1958 and they raised two boys, Kenny and Gary in the El Paso camps in Bloomfield. During this time she earned her bachelor's degree from Fort Lewis College and her master's degree from Northern Arizona University. Her entire teaching and counseling career were with Bloomfield Schools. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, brother and her twin sisters. She is survived by her husband Jim, her sister Tena, her sons Kenny (Kerry), and Gary (Yolanda), her grandchildren Nathan (Sunni), Brenda (Gent Hayes), Cole(Jessi), Sydney and six great grandchildren.

Per her request a service will not be held. We will miss her hugs and infectious laugh.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.