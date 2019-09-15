|
Vera Bingham Youree
Kerrville - On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Vera Bingham Youree, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 80 in Kerrville, TX.
Vera was born on August 2, 1939 in Alamogordo, NM to Roy and Virginia Beanblossom. She grew up in Weed, NM with her brother Tony, twin sisters Karen and Sharon and much later her little sister Tena. She married Leland Bingham in 1958 and they raised two boys, Kenny and Gary in the El Paso camps in Bloomfield. During this time she earned her bachelor's degree from Fort Lewis College and her master's degree from Northern Arizona University. Her entire teaching and counseling career were with Bloomfield Schools. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, brother and her twin sisters. She is survived by her husband Jim, her sister Tena, her sons Kenny (Kerry), and Gary (Yolanda), her grandchildren Nathan (Sunni), Brenda (Gent Hayes), Cole(Jessi), Sydney and six great grandchildren.
Per her request a service will not be held. We will miss her hugs and infectious laugh.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019