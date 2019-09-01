|
Vernon F. Birchfield
Farmington - Vernon F. Birchfield, 84, passed away in Farmington, N.M. with his wife and son beside him on August 16, 2019.
Vernon was born June 3, 1935 to Edward and Gladys "Wagner" Birchfield in Tucumcari, N.M.
Vernon was an Army Veteran having serviced in the U.S. and Korea.
He was a 60-year member of the IBEW and was initiated into Union 611 and worked for Basin Light & Power and then for the City of Farmington Electric Dept. He chose to go into outside electric and construction and worked in N.M, OK, KS, MO, CA, WA, Oregon, N.V. Utah, Idaho and British Columbia, Canada.
Vernon had a lot of hobbies. He played, made and repaired violins. He rodeoed in his younger days, raised quarter horses and was a jack-of-all trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother E.J. Birchfield, sister Louise Darnell and nephew Floyd Darnell and many friends.
Surviving Vernon are his wife of 58 years, Carol Lea "Stansell" Birchfield, son Matthew Dee Birchfield and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffery Niedhart, the S.J. Oncology nurses at the infusion unit and the Basin Hospice for their kindness and caring. We'd like to also thank all our wonderful neighbors for help and caring.
Interment will be later.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019