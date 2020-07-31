Vernon J. (Jack) Manning
Kirtland - Vernon J. (Jack) Manning, 89, of Kirtland, New Mexico passed away on July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jack could not wait to return to the arms of his beloved wife of 56 years, JoAnn, who preceded him in death in 2008. We know he is having a great celebration with her along with his father, Luther, his mother, Madge (Reid), his younger brothers, Jim and Reid, and his son, Terry, who all preceded him in death.
Jack was born in Farmington, NM on March 2, 1931. He lived most of his life in Shiprock and Kirtland except for a short time when he attended college in Colorado and Oklahoma where he played tennis and football. Jack also served his country from 1951 to 1953 in the Korean War where he was seriously wounded but returned to further duty.
On December 19, 1951, Jack married his long-time sweetheart, JoAnn Farnsworth. After returning from Korea, they raised a family of four boys and two girls. His surviving children - Jack and wife Michelle (Sherwood), Randy and wife Dennise (Waite), Bye and wife Denise (Huntsman), Danene and husband Lance (Sherwood), and Penny and husband Bryan (Washburn) - still live and serve in the Kirtland community as do many of his 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Jack went to work at Bruce M. Barnard Trading Company in Shiprock in 1953 where he worked with his father and brother Jim. They all loved the Navajo people and each learned the Navajo language. They began their own business, Manning Trading Company, in 1968, and a tradition of family business was begun. Jack learned a strong work ethic from his parents which Jack and JoAnn passed down to each of their children. He was at work the week before his death where he could still be found six days a week. He loved to visit with his customers who he had served for years. He was fondly referred to as "Cheii" (grandpa) by those many friends.
Jack was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many leadership positions. He was generous with his time and funds where he helped school groups, youth groups, church groups, the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery, and many people who never knew from where the "hand-up" came.
There will be a viewing at his home, 404 Road 6100, Kirtland, on Sunday, August 2nd from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. Jack's pallbearers are his grandsons - Colter Manning, Charlton Manning, Ryan Manning, Jordan Manning, Devon Manning, Easton Sherwood, Lincoln Sherwood, Lathaniel Washburn - and great-grandson, Jaxon Manning. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Flack, John Clemente, Jack Cline, Jim Rogers, DeWayne Whipple, Oscar Valenzuela, Danny Sherwood, Orland Joe, Jason Heslop, and Art Ulibarri, in memoriam. An honor guard will be provided by his grandsons Sergeant Chris Manning (former member Arizona Army National Guard) and Deputy Avery Washburn (San Juan County Sheriff's Department), grandson-in-law Corporal Cody Decker (San Juan County Sheriff's Department) and nephew Reserve Deputy Jeff Manning (San Juan County Sheriff's Department).
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery, or your favorite charity
.
For those who would like one last chance in these COVID times to celebrate the life of a great man and a hero to his family, you may park beside Road 6100 in Kirtland on Monday, August 3rd at 6:30 pm between the old bridge and the high school. We will have a parade of celebration as we take Jack to be placed by his sweetheart. Bring your American flag and celebrate the life of a veteran, a patriot, and our hero.