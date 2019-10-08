|
|
Veryl F. Moore
Farmington - Veryl F. Moore was born July 12, 1931 in Oklahoma City, to Frank and Hazel (Pyle) Moore. He passed at home surrounded by family Sept. 29, 2019
In 1949 while working as a soda jerk at Veazy drug store in Oklahoma City, he met and fell in love with Lu Busken. She was a regular as she worked at her families Busken Bakery across the street. They wed in 1950 and were blessed with 69 years of marriage and four wonderful children, Mike (Kay) Moore, Steve (Jenny) Moore, Vicki Moore and Cyndi (Steve) Bolen. Veryl is survived by his wife Lu, his 4 children, 8 grandchildren, Stephany and Karla Moore, Aaron Scott, Rochelle Overturf, Michael Doyle, Kim Thomason, Stevie Gomez and Shelbie Bolen and 7 grandchildren-in-law who he also loved dearly, Lisa, Karla, Jason, Priscilla, Cody, Angel and Larcy. He is survived by 12 great grandchildren Mykia, Ashton, Amelia, Ethan, Lucas, Matthew, Ava, Lexi, Jayden, Gavin, Steven- Bodie and Tristin. Veryl is survived by his brother Dan (Cathy)Moore, sister-in-law Ann Moore, brother-in-law Bud (Maryjean) Busken and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Charles and infant brother Jerry Moore.
Veryl and Lu spent the first 19 years of marriage moving where the oilfield took them throughout OK, CO, WY and NM. In 1969 they made Farmington their home. Veryl worked for Consolidated Oil and Gas for many years. In 1980 he helped to take Aztec Energy Corp. public. In 1982 he and Lu created privately owned VEM Oil and Gas Co. They spent the last 20 years seeing the world. They have visited all 50 states and over 85 countries. The last 15 years they have spent over 800 days at sea as avid cruisers. Nearly a dozen of those cruises included taking their children and their spouses forming amazing memories that will last forever.
Several years ago Veryl was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration and had been legally blind for the last two years. Of all his struggles, losing his sight was the hardest. In May of 2018 Veryl was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. The family traveled to Tulsa to the Cancer Treatment Center where Veryl underwent treatment. Unfortunately the Doctors felt his health would not withstand more and he was sent home July 4, 2018 on hospice. When the nurse arrived Veryl overheard the conversation and made it clear he was not ready for hospice. One primary reason was due to the fact that long time physician and family friend Margaret Cassidy would not be his Dr. Lu jokes that Dr. Cassidy is his second love. Once he decided hospice was not for him he got busy getting better. He set a goal to take one more cruise with his family in Nov. 2018. Not only did he make that trip he took several road trips with family and a second cruise in 2019. Recently his oncologist told him that the average life expectancy for an 88 year old with pancreatic cancer was 8 months and for a younger individual, 12 months. Veryl was diagnosed 16 months and 11 days before he passed. Those 16 months were spent living life to the fullest. Another cruise was planned for next month and while Veryl was determined to go, God had a better trip planned for him. He made the family promise to take the trip in his honor.
Veryl had a special place in his heart for his friends of Bill W. and his friends from his bridge club. Veryl had wonderful neighbors, friends and Dr's and he truly loved each one. A special thank you to Dr. Cassidy for her many years of love and care and to Dr. Imam for his meticulous and compassionate care.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 14th at Cope Memorial Chapel from 6:00 - 8:00pm. Services will be held at 10:00am at First Baptist Church 511 W. Arrington on Tuesday, Oct. 15th. Veryl's nephew Doug Moore Officiating.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019