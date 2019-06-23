|
Victoria Lea Ryan (Truitt)
Carlsbad - On Monday, June 17, 2019, the world lost a kind and generous soul. Victoria Lea Ryan (Truitt), born June 12, 1963, was small in stature but had a big heart. Her greatest joy was helping those in need, both human and animal alike.
Vikki was a gifted singer and was passionate about the power of music. Cooking, another of her passions, was an art form (much to the pleasure of those around her). Whether through the meals she would frequently make for her family, friends, and neighbors, or through her regular donations to the food pantry, food was her love language.
No person or creature was insignificant to her. All deserved love, forgiveness, and a chance to thrive. She rescued numerous dogs, cats, and birds throughout the years, even going so far as to craft a butterfly and bird sanctuary in her backyard. She was always there for her friends and family, and brought light to every person she encountered.
Vikki was preceded in death by her father, Lee Truitt. She will be forever remembered by her husband and partner of 20+ years, Karl Vannest, 2 daughters and their spouses Michele (Ryan) and Jason Baber, Amanda (Ryan) and Doug Standridge, bonus daughter Sarah (Vannest) and Dave Lehleitner, as well as 5 beloved granddaughters.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Vikki by supporting your local animal shelter, food pantry, women's shelter, or afsp.org
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 23, 2019