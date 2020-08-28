Victoria Yellowhair-Harvey



Phoenix, AZ - Victoria Vickie " Harvey former resident of Shiprock, NM, left us peacefully on August 22, 2020 at her home in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 82.



Survived by her daughter Andrea Andie G Harvey, her son Arnold Yellowhair, her sister Helen Rippingale, her brother Alfred Yellowhair, her niece Vandora Yellowhair and many loving relatives and friends.



Preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Louise Yellowhair, her siblings and nephew Hazel, Robert Sr, Thomas, Bobby Jr. Yellowhair, her husband Andy Y. Harvey Sr and her son Andy A. Harvey Jr.



Victoria will be laid to rest beside her husband.



Born on July 4, 1938 in Shiprock, NM, she attended Brigham City Boarding School in Utah, a swim champion for her school, a retired nurse, a devout Christian, family oriented and musically inclined person who enjoyed singing and played the piano.



Victoria and her late husband were deeply involved with their ministry, spreading the love of Jesus Christ through out the Navajo Reservation together.



She was such an inspiration to all who knew her.



She loved to laugh and always wore a beautiful smile.



She always maintained a positive lifestyle, her spirit was sweet, kind, caring, loving, humble, charismatic, jovial, a beautiful soul she was.



She loved our four family pets three dogs Yazzie the Yorkie, pit bull mix girls Bella and Zoey and Whitney the kitty cat.



Victoria worked for San Juan Regional Medical Center for fifty years in the Childbirth/Emergency department. She left a great legacy caring for patients and assisted the doctor/nurses delivering babies.



She retired in 2007 to care and spend time with her husband up until his passing.



She relocated to be with her kids in Arizona.



She lived a beautiful life and got to travel and seen many historical sites within the states.



She loved sitting at the beach watching the ocean waves crashing on the shore in La Jolla, CA and she enjoyed connecting with nature in beautiful Sedona,AZ, she did her mini hikes and sat by the creek and enjoyed the Red Rock views A place of tranquility she stated.



Her favorite food was Mexican with chips and salsa.



Best of all, God blessed Victoria with a beautiful, loving, caring family. She lived her life to the fullest and always remained true to herself. She was strong, resilient and Indigenous to the end.



Rest In Peace dearest mother and thank you for the many years that you shined your bright light on those who were fortunate enough to know you.



Victoria's family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Pettit and the ICU staff at Mountain Vista Medical Center and Comprehensive Hospice for their compassionate service.



Private graveside service will be on Friday September 4, 2020 at 1 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, Farmington, NM.









