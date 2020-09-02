1/1
Vincent Kirk Bizzell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Kirk Bizzell

LaPlata - Vincent Kirk Bizzell 54 of LaPlata passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 in Sulphur Springs, TX. Vince was born in Hobbs, NM to Roger and Bobbye Bizzell. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and riding motorcycles.

Vince is survived by his son Bryan Bizzell and wife Jessica of Sulphur Springs TX. Daughter Lacey, her husband Eric and grandchildren Annabelle, and Cooper Conors of Farmington, NM. Parents Roger and Bobbye Bizzell of LaPlata. Brothers Curtis and Jason Bizzell; along with numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his sister ReGina Bizzell Bannowsky, niece April Bizzell, nephew T.K. Morgan and Grandparents.

Vince was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, His smile and laughter brought so much joy to those around him. A Celebration of life for Vince will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved