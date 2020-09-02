Vincent Kirk Bizzell



LaPlata - Vincent Kirk Bizzell 54 of LaPlata passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 in Sulphur Springs, TX. Vince was born in Hobbs, NM to Roger and Bobbye Bizzell. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and riding motorcycles.



Vince is survived by his son Bryan Bizzell and wife Jessica of Sulphur Springs TX. Daughter Lacey, her husband Eric and grandchildren Annabelle, and Cooper Conors of Farmington, NM. Parents Roger and Bobbye Bizzell of LaPlata. Brothers Curtis and Jason Bizzell; along with numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his sister ReGina Bizzell Bannowsky, niece April Bizzell, nephew T.K. Morgan and Grandparents.



Vince was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, His smile and laughter brought so much joy to those around him. A Celebration of life for Vince will be held at a later date.









