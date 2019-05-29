|
|
Viola Utton
Aztec - Viola Stinson Utton 93 of Aztec, NM passed away on May 23, 2019. Viola was born on April 7, 1926 to Robert Marion Stinson, and Ruby Fidelia Lamb Stinson in El Monte California. She was the only daughter in a family of 7 children. Her family moved often as she was growing up. On July 7, 1942 the family and 16 y/o Viola drove across the bridge into Aztec, where she made her home. Her beautiful smile captured the attention of Orion Utton. They married on March 18, 1946. Viola stayed in Aztec when Orion went into the service and she graduated from Aztec High School. Together they had 5 children. On July 7, 1961 the family moved to the farm north of Aztec at Centerpoint. When her youngest started school, so did she. She graduated from Fort Lewis College with bachelors in Education. She taught fourth and then fifth grade in McCoy and Park Avenue Elementary Schools. In 1973 she received her Master's in Education from Western New Mexico University in Silver City. She loved teaching, and years later would talk about her kids, always being thrilled to see one of her students, or to hear about how they were doing. She retired after 19 years in the classroom. At one point 9 of her 12 grandchildren lived on the farm, 7 at one time. She loved her grandchildren deeply and was a huge influence in their lives, instilling the values of education, hard work and integrity. She believed strongly in the equality of people and encouraged others to believe in themselves. An accomplished seamstress she made all her own clothes and clothes for her children and grandchildren. After retirement she got bit by the quilting bug and made many beautiful quilts. She was part of the Animas Quilting Association and a small group that met at her friend Gerri's home. Viola was very creative and a talented artist. Her counted cross stitch pieces are stunning. In the late 70's they began work on her new home on the farm. She helped design and build it. Viola always had a beautiful yard and she worked hard to maintain it. Viola was a woman of deep faith and a member of the Aztec United Methodist Church.
Viola is predeceased by her husband Orion, her son Fred, brothers Alden, Thomas, Howard, Loren, and Norman Stinson. She is survived by sons OJ, Bill and Tim, and daughter Eileen, by her brother Ray Stinson, by grandchildren Richard Utton, Ann Byrd, Troy Utton, Shantel Smith, Aaron Utton, Jason and Eric Swinford, Toni Nelson, Leslie Spikes, Jesse Utton, Lacey Haring and Danielle Utton-Schrock. And by 30 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Viola Stinson Utton will be held on Wednesday May 29th at 2:00 pm at the Aztec United Methodist Church ,123 E. Chaco Street , Aztec,NM. The Reverend Michael Stahl will officiate the service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 29, 2019