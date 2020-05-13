|
|
Virginia Uselman
Farmington, NM - Virginia Lee Uselman, 89, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born October 9, 1930, in Safford, AZ to Delbert and Lessie Lee. She was 1 of 10 children.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, her loving husband Wayne Uselman, son Delbert Uselman, Son-in-law Kip D. Sandefer, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She is survived by her children Randy Uselman, Lonne Sandefer, Mark (Val) Uselman, Jeff (Carla) Uselman, Dawn (Gary) Nielson and Lori (Tom) Aurnhammer. She is also survived by a brother Darrell Lee, sister Dannette Riddle and brother-in-law Burness Uselman; 37 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Virginia started working for the US Postal Service as a Post Master in Cedar Hill until it closed and she transfered to Flora Vista Post Office for a total of 24 years.
Next to her family, her favorite thing was sports - she loved to watch her children, grandchildren and their friends play sports. Her other interests were music, dancing, camping, playing cards and other games. For numerous years she took care of her mother and father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and with a variety of callings.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 15th at 10:00am at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020