Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Rosalind Virginia Whigham, (89), passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Farmington.

Virginia was born October 30, 1930, in Spur, Texas to Ernest Weldon and Myrtle Lavania Coburn Weldon. From the age of 6, she was raised by her mother and adoptive father, Angus Neil McDonald.

Virginia grew up in Spur, Grand Prairie, Odessa and Kermit, Texas, and graduated in 1948 from Kermit High School. She married Thomas Gordon Whigham on April 9, 1949, in Kermit.

They lived in Odessa and then Fort Hood, Texas while Tom served in the military. They moved to Farmington in 1955. Virginia and Tom were married for 59 years before his death in March of 2009.

Virginia and Tom enjoyed traveling in their motor home, visiting sites in Canada and across the western U.S., including two trips to Alaska. They were fond of trips to Colorado, as well, and spent many days at their Vallecito Lake cabin.

Shortly after moving to Farmington, Virginia was a charter member and officer of the Junior Women's Club and in the 1970s volunteered with the San Juan Regional Medical Center hospital auxiliary. Virginia enjoyed collecting and refinishing antiques and worked in a local antique store for years. Friends brought her figurines from around the world to add to her sizable pig collection.

Virginia was a splendid homemaker and an exemplary mother. She loved cooking, entertaining, playing women's and couples bridge and was an avid reader.

Virginia was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Farmington.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Glass and husband Raymond of Vallecito Lake (Bayfield), Colorado; brother Neil McDonald and wife Rue of Lubbock, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Heartfelt thanks go to the nurses, CNAs and staff at Life Care Center of Farmington for their care and support during Virginia's final years.

Arrangements are being handled through Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. A memorial service is not scheduled at this time.

The family requests that memorials be directed the in honor of Virginia's husband, Thomas, or to a .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
