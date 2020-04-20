|
Vladimir Keeswood
Farmington - Vladimir (Vlad/Mir) Tancy Keeswood
age: 35
Resident of Farmington, NM
Date of death: 04/15/2020 Albuquerque, NM
Date of Birth: 04/15/1985 Shiprock, NM
Parents' names: Earlinda and James Keeswood
Vladimir was born to the Tó'aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together), born for Táchii'nii ( Red Running into the water people) clans. He was a resident of the Shiprock community for most of his life. He attended and graduated from Shiprock High School in 2003. He met his wife, Alison, during his sophomore year. Being a huge fan of baseball, they were married the weekend of the Connie Mack series in 2008. Vladimir worked most of his teen and early 20s with his dad in the construction industry until he started college at San Juan College (SJC). To help cover his living expenses while he was taking classes at SJC, he began working at Home Depot. Vladimir was employed by Home Depot for nine years. He was a department manager at the time of his passing. Vladimir had a passion for sports. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite NASCAR driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr. (#88). Vladimir didn't have any kids but, if you asked him, he'd tell you that his pets were his kids. He loved his dogs: Mini, Cooper, and Keebies. His cats: Harley and JoJo. His favorite pastime was playing online Madden, Apex, and Dead by Daylight. He also enjoyed playing disc golf at Lions Wilderness Park. Last but not least, Vladimir's favorite food was chicken from Churches Chicken and his favorite movie series was Star Wars. Darth Vader being his favorite character. Vladimir will be missed by a lot of people but the person who will certainly miss him the most is his wife, Alison. She said: "Vladimir was not only the most wonderful husband anyone could ask for; he was the most wonderful person to grace the earth. His gruff appearance and manner hid a soft heart. A heart that only the luckiest of people were allowed to experience. His work ethic was unmatched and he took pride in that. He told me he loved me every day and made sure he kissed me every night." Alison will miss watching cartoon movies with her beloved husband. Even though it wasn't his thing, he would unselfishly watch them with her. Alison was at Vladimir's side as he left this life. Vladimir will be missed by every life he touched. He was a caring and loving husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. Vlad will be laid to rest next to his little brother Jarrad Keeswood at Shiprock Cemetery
Proceeded in Death by: Brother, Jarrad Dallas Keeswood
Grandparents: Bernita Mescal and Daisy Keeswood
Survived by: Parents: Earlinda and James Keeswood
Brother: Alister Keeswood
Sister: Jayshauna Keeswood
Nephews: Julias, Alexander, Jayden, and Darius Keeswood
Pallbearers are: Michael Scott, Gunner Lynch, Alan Shupla, Marty Goldtooth, Elias Brown, Henry Reed
Honorary pallbearers: Alden Mescal, Melvin Keeswood, Marcus Washington, Chris Pasqual, Eric Yazzie, DeWayne Dale, Sean Hayes
Viewing will be held at Cope Memorial Chapel, 458 CR 6100, Kirtland, NM
on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 8:00 am - 9:00 am. Vladimir will be laid to rest at a private Graveside Service with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020