Wallace A. Nez 51, of Sheep Springs, New Mexico passed from this life February 12, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born October 7, 1967 in Cortez, Colorado. Funeral Services will be held 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at the Sheep Springs Community Cemetery, Sheep Springs, New Mexico. Wallace is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019
