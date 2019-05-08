|
|
Wallace C. Brewer
- - Wallace C. Brewer passed away May 1, 2019. He was born November 23, 1934 in St. Francis, KS. He worked on farms around that area until 1954 when he married Connie. Then he went to work in the oilfield for 40 years until he retired. He loved to play pool and spent many of his retired years at the senior center playing pool. He will be greatly missed.
Wally is survived by his son Shane (Peggy), his granddaughter Amanda and his brother Dwight (Leah). He is preceded in death by his wife Connie, his brother Doug and his nephew, Matthew.
A viewing will be held May, 11, 2019, at Alternative Choice from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Following will be graveside services at Greenlawn Cemetery from 2:15 to 3 p.m.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019