Wallace Saltclah, 70, of Window Rock, NM, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Gallup, NM. Wallace was born June 15, 1948 in Teec Nos Pos, AZ. Service will be 11:30am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, NM. Burial to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery in Farmington, NM. Wallace's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
