Wanda Rose Erwin
Wanda Rose Erwin, age 96, peacefully departed this world June 6th, 2020 at Beehive Home III in Farmington, New Mexico.
Born in Thurber, Texas (Erath County) on December 2, 1923; married to William Everett "Jack" Erwin on December 24, 1942. They were high school sweethearts in Jal High School (New Mexico).
Wanda loved music. She was quite an accomplished singer in high school. Her choral group was invited to perform in the Palace of the Governors in Santa Fe. She and Jack were quite the couple out on the dance floor. They could really "cut a rug" doing the jitterbug!
Wanda had amazing skills in making things with her hands. She knitted and crocheted sweaters and many assorted items. Her sewing expertise led her to create beautiful quilts. She taught a number of people how to master the art of quilting.
One of the pastimes she and Jack enjoyed immensely was playing golf. They traveled all over the United States in their motor home with friends finding new courses to conquer.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Jack Erwin, father C. E. Booth, mother Clara Booth (Barton), sisters Bettie Lee Booth, Kathryn O'Donnell, and Dorothea Purvis.
She is survived by her children Robert Ashley Erwin of El Paso, Texas and James Erwin (and his wife Judy) of Durango, Colorado. She is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the San Juan Basin Health, Farmington NM or the American Cancer Society.
Wanda Rose Erwin, age 96, peacefully departed this world June 6th, 2020 at Beehive Home III in Farmington, New Mexico.
Born in Thurber, Texas (Erath County) on December 2, 1923; married to William Everett "Jack" Erwin on December 24, 1942. They were high school sweethearts in Jal High School (New Mexico).
Wanda loved music. She was quite an accomplished singer in high school. Her choral group was invited to perform in the Palace of the Governors in Santa Fe. She and Jack were quite the couple out on the dance floor. They could really "cut a rug" doing the jitterbug!
Wanda had amazing skills in making things with her hands. She knitted and crocheted sweaters and many assorted items. Her sewing expertise led her to create beautiful quilts. She taught a number of people how to master the art of quilting.
One of the pastimes she and Jack enjoyed immensely was playing golf. They traveled all over the United States in their motor home with friends finding new courses to conquer.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Jack Erwin, father C. E. Booth, mother Clara Booth (Barton), sisters Bettie Lee Booth, Kathryn O'Donnell, and Dorothea Purvis.
She is survived by her children Robert Ashley Erwin of El Paso, Texas and James Erwin (and his wife Judy) of Durango, Colorado. She is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the San Juan Basin Health, Farmington NM or the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.