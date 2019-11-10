Services
It is with great sorrow that we announce Wanda Smith passed from this life suddenly from a brief illness on November 7, 2019. Wanda was born February 13, 1961 in Farmington, New Mexico to Gladys and Sylvester Crow.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Sylvester Crow, husband Steve,

sister, Nancy Eaves, granddaughter Elaina, Sterling Smith, father-in-law, Neva Smith, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law Randy Smith.

She is survived by sons Radny and wife Ashley, Ryan and Ryley and wife Mariah. She had 13 grandchildren whom she loved very much. She is also survived by sisters Shirley Maurer of Farmington, Sandi Strawn of West Virginia, and brother Jack Crow of Farmington.

Wanda enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren as well as gardening and playing games.

Wanda will be cremated and her remains buried with her husband Steve in a memorial to be held on Tuesday November 12 at 11:00 am at Kirtland Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent in care of Ryan Smith at 11 Road 6319, Kirtland, NM. Contributions to help with the services will also be accepted.

Cremation services are being provided by Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 804 N. Dustin, Farmington, NM (505 325-9611)
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
