Wayne Hutson



Bloomfield, NM - Wayne Hutson, 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Farmington, NM. He was born March 19, 1927 on a farm outside of St. Jo, Texas, Montague County, to Homer and Mattie (Embry) Hutson. Wayne grew up working on the farm until he was drafted into World War II while still in school. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army, 63rd Infantry Regiment. When Wayne returned to Texas, he worked the oil fields until he moved to Bloomfield, NM in 1953 where he met and married Millie Dobbins in 1954. He drilled throughout the area for Great Western Drilling, Loffland Brothers, and retired from Four-Corners Drilling. Together they traveled the oil fields and raised a family. He was proud of his family and loved telling stories about days past and current events ending them with "True Story." If there was ever a jokester, it was Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother William "Snooks" Hutson; son Kenneth Hutson; daughter Glenda Voyles; grandson Jeffery Smith; and daughter-in-law Patsy Hutson. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Millie; son Doug Hutson; daughter Judy and husband John Rowland, all of Bloomfield; grandson Trenton and wife Lea Roberts of Fayetteville, Arkansas; granddaughter Megan and husband Kevin Massie of Abilene, Texas; great-grandsons Aiden, Keeghan, Cade and Paxton Roberts; great-granddaughter Juliet and husband Jose Castro of Farmington, NM; and one great-great-grandson Jude Castro; brother Kenneth and wife Mozelle Hutson of Forrestburg, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ima and Jack McKee and Mike and Carolyn Keaton, who have been a strong support during this time. Wayne will be laid to rest at Mt. Creek Cemetery in St. Jo, TX. His care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St., Farmington, NM, 505-325-2211. Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary