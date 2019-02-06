Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
View Map
Weldon E. Hambrick Obituary
Weldon E. Hambrick, 78, of Fruitland, left this earth to be with the Lord on January 3, 2019. He fought a battle with dementia and lymphoma and passed peacefully with his wife Carolyn and family by his side. He was born on May 25, 1940 in Hillsboro, TX. to Whit and Maggie Hambrick.
Weldon was proud to be a member of the IBEW and worked hard for 40 years as an electrician before retiring. Weldon loved to fish but one of his favorite past times was working in his shop. He loved taking a piece of wood and making it into something. He could build, mend, fix or repair anything and everything. A perfectionist jack-of-all trades.
Weldon was a wonderful husband, dad, pal and provider. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn of 59 years and two daughters, Beverly Bradford (Doug) of Farmington and Teresa Murillo (Dean) of Fruitland, NM; Grandchildren Danielle Ford of Gilbert, AZ, Ryan Ford (Brandy) of Farmington, NM and Paul Fowler (Camber) of Farmington, NM; Great Grandchildren Bailey Powers of Gilbert, AZ, Darren Powers of Burns Flat, OK, Gage Ford, Gavin Ford and Paislee Ford all from Farmington, NM; Great Great Grandson Kingston Walker of Gilbert, AZ; Brother Windell Hambrick (Connie) of Johnson, KS; and sister Doris (Marv) of Gallup, NM.
Weldon is preceded in death by his parents Whit and Maggie Hambrick; Inlaws Hap and
Lucille Huber; son Weldon Vedon; daughter Anita Lucille; and many other loved family members.
Services will be held at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Viewing is at 1PM, followed by the service at 2PM. Resting place will be at Greenlawn followed by a come and go at 4204 Magnolia Ln. Farmington, NM. 87402.
Weldon's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St., in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019
