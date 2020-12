Weldon HigginsWeldon Higgins, 71, of Farmington, NM passed November 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Weldon is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Betty Higgins, and his son Brian Higgins. He is survived by his wife Vicki Higgins, his daughter, 2 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother and many nieces and nephews. There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society