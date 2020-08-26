Westley (Gary) Dobbs



Farmington - Westley Garrett Dobbs (Gary Dobbs), of Farmington, NM, passed away August 25, 2020.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on August 28, 2020 at Farmington Funeral Home, Pastor Dave of Crossroads Community Church will be officiating.



Gary was born in Farmington, NM on July 2, 1944.



Gary was married to Linda Marie Dobbs, they were married September 19, 1964.



Gary retired from Laborer's Local Union No. 16 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and fighting roosters.



Gary is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Dobbs, three children- Julie (Alonzo) McIntyre, Donny (Candy) Dobbs, and Chad Dobbs. 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, brothers- Dewey (Velma) Dobbs, Doug Dobbs, sister- Carol (Steve) Olafson, Buddy Leeson. Numerous nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.



Gary is preceded in death by his father Andrew Floyd Dobbs, mother Jewel Louis Leeson, sisters Mary Hernandez, Betty Arms, and Kathy Biery.









