Wilbert Anderson Willie



Wilbert Anderson Willie, 80, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at his home in Fort Defiance, Arizona following a long and determined battle with multiple health issues. Mr. Willie was born in Fort Wingate, NM on August 20, 1939 to Helen Willie (Chilchiltah, NM) and Ralph Anderson (Mariano Lake, NM). He was of the Tse'nahabilnii Clan and born for Kinyaa'áannii Clan.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Blanding City Cemetery located north on US Highway 191 in Blanding, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside services at 10:30 am at the cemetery. Anyone attending the services must wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.



Mr. Willie attended elementary school in Church Rock, NM and Beverly Hills, CA. He was one of the first students in the LDS student placement program and lived with Melvin and Betty Mellor of Fayette, UT until he graduated High School in Gunnison, UT. He served two and a half years as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southwest Indian Mission, which included the Navajo reservation, before he attending Snow College in Ephraim, UT.



He married his high school sweetheart Tinna Holiday in the LDS Temple in Manti UT. Soon after marriage he began employment as a community health worker providing public health education and medication to combat tuberculosis amongst the Navajo and White Mesa Ute communities in San Juan County, Utah. He also was a Navajo Culture Teacher at Rough Rock Demonstration School; a Navajo Police Officer; and later worked for Community Action Program in Price, Utah.



From 1972 to 1982, Willie served as Deputy and Executive Director of the Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity. He ran for Navajo Chairman in 1982, upon his defeat he supported Peterson Zah's campaign who later invited Willie to join his administration as senior administrator for Community Development and Personnel Management. Willie returned to San Juan Country, Utah to serve as Director of Blue Mountain Diné, a grassroots organization for Navajo citizens in the Blanding and Monticello communities. Later in his career, Willie turned his attention to Indian Education serving as Human Resource Director for Rough Rock Community School, Rock Point Community School, and St. Michaels Association for Special Education.



Throughout his life Willie was an active member and local leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After serving as a missionary, he and his wife assisted in establishing the Indian Seminary Program with Ronald Knighton. Willie held various church callings and leadership positions throughout the Gallup NM, Chinle AZ and Blanding UT stakes. Most notably, Willie was awarded the Spencer W. Kimball Award from the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Willie served many years on the board for the Utah Division of Indian Affairs and Utah Navajo Development Council, in addition to several state level appointments by the Governors of Utah and Arizona for advisory councils on children and families.



He is survived by his wife Tinna Holiday Willie and his children: Utonah W. Tulley (Marcus Tulley) of St. Michaels AZ; Lynette Willie of Window Rock AZ; Patrice W. Henderson (Leonard Henderson, Jr.) of Ft. Defiance AZ; Spencer W. Willie (Cheryl Willie) of Fort Defiance AZ; and Mellor C. Willie (Robert Read) of Washington DC; 11 grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters. Brothers: Eugene Livingston of Montezuma Creek UT; Ambrose Livingston of Mesa AZ; and Raymond Livingston of Sheep Springs NM. Sisters: Wanda Livingston of Phoenix AZ and Pearl Ami of Albuquerque NM. He is also survived by numerous foster sons and daughters who were raised in his home.



He is proceeded in death by his father Ralph Anderson of Mariano Lake; his mother Helen W. Livingston of Blanding UT, and his brothers Jerry Kee of Scottsdale AZ; Lorenzo Livingston of Blanding UT, Kenneth Livingston of Monument Valley UT; Albert Livingston of Phoenix AZ.









