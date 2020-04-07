Services
Wilberth Martiñon-Garcia Obituary
Wilberth Martiñon-Garcia

Bloomfield - Wilberth Martiñon-Garcia, born June 2, 1983 in Rancho La Oaxaqueña, Tabasco, Mexico, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 31, 2020. Wilberth made his home in Bloomfield, NM with his wife (Brandy Martiñon) and 3 children (Sienna Martiñon, Isabella Martiñon, and Lincoln Martiñon). He had a great love for life and his family. He cared deeply for people and counted everyone as a friend. Wilberth enjoyed his profession of professional hazmat truck driver and loved animals; especially his horses and dogs. Wilberth is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. He was proceeded in death by his brother (Alfonso) and Grandmother. He is survived by his parents (Porfirio Martiñon-Garduño and Rosa Maria Garcia Ruiz), his spouse (Brandy), 3 children (Sienna, Bella, and Lincoln), Siblings (Olivia, Ninel, Alfonso, Hector, Wilmar, Sughey and Luis) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilberth is in the care of Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache Street, Farmington, NM 87401. 1-505-325-2211

A memorial will be held, at a later time, once Covid-19 gathering restrictions are lifted, at Bloomfield First Baptist Church.

"My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand." John 10: 27-29
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
