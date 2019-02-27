Wilbur James Hare drew his last breath on a snowy morning, February 19, 2019 at his family home in Bloomfield, New Mexico.



He was born May 6, 1926 in Bloomfield to William and Losnie Hare. He was the second son of four boys, Bill, Wilbur, Glenn and Bruce Hare. He lived his entire life in the area. He graduated from Aztec High School in 1944.



Wilbur and Genevieve Davis Hare were married October 11, 1944. They had three daughters, Ann Pucell (Dan), Norma Keffalos (George), and Debbie Mosley (Val). They were married 49 years. Gena preceded him in death in April of 1994.



In November 1995, he married Theda Cynova, whom he went to high school with and were reacquainted at their Aztec class reunion. Theda passed away in November, 2017 after 22 years of marriage. Wilbur was blessed with Theda's children, Tim Cynova (Carol), Larry Cynova (Leanne) and Karen Volbrecht (Doug) and many extended family members.



Wilbur was exempted from military service due to farming. After the war he worked for Tellyer Pipe Company and loved concrete work. He and his brother Bill went into the heavy construction business and being a boom time for the county, they constructed many of the irrigation siphons that are still in operation today. They also installed a large number of water lines, sewer mains, and utilities in the newly developing house additions and trailer parks springing up in the Four Corners area. They built roads, worked on the dam spillway, moved bridges and Wilbur loved every minute of it. He had extensive history of San Juan County and always had a story that was always fun and educational.



Because construction slowed in the winter, he and his brothers decided to build a family ski run at Hesperus, Colorado. They soon found a lot of interest from the public in the skiing and opened the area to the public. The family owned and operated the Hesperus Ski Center for 13 years.

Wilbur loved to see things and traveled to many places with Alaska being one of his favorite places. He also was an inventor and was always building something. He taught his children and grandchildren about hard work, the beauty of nature, and improving their surroundings.



Wilbur is survived by five grandchildren, Gary Daniell, Doreen Keffalos, Chris Keffalos, Candy Clawson, and Shauna McNeely, nine great grandchildren, and five great greatgrandchildren. He was proceeded in death by brothers Glenn and Bill (Lena), grandson, Mitchell Mosley, great grandchild, Zachary Keffalos, and step son Larry Cynova. He is also survived by his brother Bruce Hare (Pat) and sister -in-law, Lila Hare (Glenn).



A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the Farmington Funeral Home, 2111W. Apache St., Farmington, NM. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service at the Farmington Elk s Lodge.



Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019