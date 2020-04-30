|
|
Wilbur K. (Webb) Brack
Wilbur K. (Webb) Brack 89, went to be with his heavenly father on April 15, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1930 in Otis, Kansas. Wilbur is survived by his wife Dianne A. Brack, daughters Susan Ensor (Roger) and Lynette Stephenson (Mike), stepson Jeff Kellerman (Kerrie) and step daughter-in-law Marabeth Kellerman; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Wilbur was preceded in death by his son Randy, grandson David Stephenson and stepson Patrick Kellerman. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brewer and Lee in Farmington is handling all the arrangements.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020