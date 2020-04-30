Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Brack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur K. (Webb) Brack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur K. (Webb) Brack Obituary
Wilbur K. (Webb) Brack

Wilbur K. (Webb) Brack 89, went to be with his heavenly father on April 15, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1930 in Otis, Kansas. Wilbur is survived by his wife Dianne A. Brack, daughters Susan Ensor (Roger) and Lynette Stephenson (Mike), stepson Jeff Kellerman (Kerrie) and step daughter-in-law Marabeth Kellerman; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Wilbur was preceded in death by his son Randy, grandson David Stephenson and stepson Patrick Kellerman. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brewer and Lee in Farmington is handling all the arrangements.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -