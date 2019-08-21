|
Wilk Leon Williams
Farmington - Wilk Leon Williams (Bill), 93, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. Bill was born June 12, 1926 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Hiram Suthard Williams and Georgia Francis King.
Bill was born in Oklahoma, but grew up on the family ranch near Edgewood, New Mexico. He farmed and ranched until his service in the Army with the 98th Infantry Division and the 3363rd Engineers. After WW2, he worked road construction all over New Mexico. He worked for Asphalt Paving Co. for 42 years. He married Ruby E. Stewart in 1957. They had one daughter, Lynette. Ruby passed in 1981. In 1987 he married Juanita V. Lee. Juanita passed in 2017. Bills family would like to thank the staff at Life Care for the tender care they gave Bill especially Jessica, Carrie, Sarah, Echo, Leo, Patrick, Susan, Molly, Addy, Angel, Rosemary, Lewis, Amelia, Rhiannon, Sandy, Laura, Kenny Mary and Lora.
Bill is preceded in death by his first wife Ruby E. Stewart, and second wife Juanita V. Lee; his parents; brothers, Lloyd Williams, Carl Williams, Glenn Williams; sisters, Opal Williams and Fern Williams.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynette (Chris) Honneffer; step-daughter, Iris (Bill) Barkman; grandchildren, Nathan (Tiffany) Barkman, Wade (Julie) Barkman; great grandchildren, Matilda and Samuel.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. Officiated by Rev. David M. West.
Pallbearers are: Chris Honneffer, Ron Irwin, Read Rogers, David Broshious, Bobby Williams, and Carl Williams.
Bill's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019