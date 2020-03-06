|
William Alfred Pope, Jr.
Farmington - William Alfred Pope, Jr., age 98, resident of Farmington, NM, passed away March 4, 2020.
Bill was born September 24, 1921 in Carson, NM to William A. and Essie Shupe Pope.
Bill was a WWII Veteran and served in the Army Air Corp in Europe as an Engineer in a B-17 Bomber. His plane was shot down and he was a POW for 14 months before liberation.
Bill was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served as a Bishop, Stake President, Regional Welfare Agent, and Patriarch.
Bill loved his family and was concerned with each of his posterity and expressed his love for them often. He left a great legacy.
Bill married Marjorie Talley on April 17, 1990. He adored her and only spoke in the highest admiration of her. She was his sweetheart. Their combined family has 18 children, 92 grandchildren, 220 great grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife Marjorie, children: Bill (Susan) Pope, Randal (Arla) Pope, Doris (Dan) Sherwood, Pat (Jim) Hatch, Mary (Hal) Cornum, Terrel (Terry) Pope, Charles (Gloria) Pope, Deidra (Stan) Smith, Richard Pope, Rob (Jana) Pope, Pixie Larsen, Theodore (Rachel) Pope, Letitia (Ty) Brackeen, Taylor (Cathy) Pope, Sharon (Kirk) Peine, Debra (J. Paul) Brown, and Del (Rebecca)Talley.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Robins, DIL Anne Pope, SIL Blane Larsen, 2 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
There will be a visitation At Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home 103 E Ute Street, Farmington, NM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6-8 PM.
Services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4400 College Blvd, Farmington, NM.
Interment will be at Memory Gardens.
Bill's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family at serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020