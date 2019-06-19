Resources
Farmington - Bill was Born to Richard Elton Burrichter, and Betty Dean DeAtley Burrichter Schmid, on May 6, 1950 he was 69.

Bill passed Away in his home on June 11, 2019.He was surrounded by friends and family,

He retired after 26 years as a Master Sargent in the Army. He is a Vietnam vet. When he retired, he returned to New Mexico, Where he was a truck driver for C & J Trucking. When he quit driving, he was known to friends and family as a jack of all trades. William was a loving & caring man. Who always tried to help anyone who needed a hand. He is survived by his son Brandon Burrichter, & Daughter in law Margie and their children Zoe, Matthew, & Kendal. His Daughter Crystal, son in law Micah Poland and grandson Michael. His girlfriend/Care giver Sandra Lyda. Brother Byron Burrichter and wife Ginny. Sister Beverly Anstead, Niece Jana Anstead, Her children Wyatt and Garrett. And longtime friend Dwight Mead. A celebration of Williams life is pending.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 19 to June 23, 2019
