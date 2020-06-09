William Cass Thomson
Farmington - William Cass (Bill) Thomson passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in 1925, he grew up in a family of five in Taylor, Texas during the Great Depression.
He served in the Navy in WWII, joining in 1943 after his 18th birthday. After the war, he completed his degree in Agricultural Engineering at Texas A & M University and worked for the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation all of his professional career. His assignments took him and his family to many towns in Texas, and his last assignment was to research irrigation needs for croplands in northwest New Mexico. This brought him to Farmington in 1978 where he remained for the rest of his life. After retiring from government work, he spent over 10 years as a substitute teacher in the Farmington public schools. He had a lifelong passion for golf, owning 6 holes-in-one, and loved both Pinon Hills GC as well as Farmington's Civitan course. He enjoyed singing and spent 50 years in various church choirs including First Methodist Church of Farmington. He also loved to sing in the Barbershop style and was a founding member of Farmington's "Penultimate Chance" quartet, which performed around the Four Corners area from 1979 until the early 2000's.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Bobbie Fitts Thomson, and his second wife, Marvie Woods Thomson.
He is survived by his two children, Luanne Thomson Snedaker, William Cass Thomson, Jr.; four grandchildren, Steven Snedaker, James Snedaker, Rachel Thomson, Jenny Thomson; and three great-grandchildren, Sho Snedaker, Aoi Snedaker, Kei Snedaker.
William's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Farmington - William Cass (Bill) Thomson passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in 1925, he grew up in a family of five in Taylor, Texas during the Great Depression.
He served in the Navy in WWII, joining in 1943 after his 18th birthday. After the war, he completed his degree in Agricultural Engineering at Texas A & M University and worked for the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation all of his professional career. His assignments took him and his family to many towns in Texas, and his last assignment was to research irrigation needs for croplands in northwest New Mexico. This brought him to Farmington in 1978 where he remained for the rest of his life. After retiring from government work, he spent over 10 years as a substitute teacher in the Farmington public schools. He had a lifelong passion for golf, owning 6 holes-in-one, and loved both Pinon Hills GC as well as Farmington's Civitan course. He enjoyed singing and spent 50 years in various church choirs including First Methodist Church of Farmington. He also loved to sing in the Barbershop style and was a founding member of Farmington's "Penultimate Chance" quartet, which performed around the Four Corners area from 1979 until the early 2000's.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Bobbie Fitts Thomson, and his second wife, Marvie Woods Thomson.
He is survived by his two children, Luanne Thomson Snedaker, William Cass Thomson, Jr.; four grandchildren, Steven Snedaker, James Snedaker, Rachel Thomson, Jenny Thomson; and three great-grandchildren, Sho Snedaker, Aoi Snedaker, Kei Snedaker.
William's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.