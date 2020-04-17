|
William (Bill) Charles Kottke
November 8, 1957 - April 13, 2020
It is with deep sadness that his family announces the passing of their father and brother, Bill Kottke, at age 62. Bill was born and raised in Farmington, son of Marge and Will Kottke who both passed in 2016. Throughout his school years he was active in baseball and Boy Scouts where he earned his Eagle Scout Award. Bill had a lifelong passion for traveling, visiting over 80 countries. In 1976, after graduating from Farmington High, he and a buddy travelled throughout Europe, and he worked for several months at an Austrian ski resort. Bill double majored in Biology and Chemistry as an undergraduate at Fort Lewis College in Durango and then attended UMKC dental school in Kansas City, returning to Farmington where he took over his father's dental practice. Bill continued to be involved in Boy Scouts because of his love for the program but also as a means to spend quality time with his son Ethan. A true lover of the outdoors, he was never happier than when skiing, camping, or spending time on the family houseboat on Lake Navajo. In 2012, Bill moved to the Denver area to be closer to his three siblings and their families.
Bill exemplified the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self" and was very active in the Farmington community, serving leadership roles in the Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Club, and local Science Fair. As a dentist he strove to provide top quality care for his patients and prioritized partnering with his community to improve oral health — even going to each of the elementary schools in town annually with his giant tooth and brush to perform a musical act teaching kids about dental hygiene. Bill will be remembered for his enduring empathy, kindness, and compassion for friends and family.
Bill is survived by his son Ethan (Nikki) Kottke of San Rafael, California; sister JoAnn Keller, and brothers Jon (Lenna) Kottke, Paul (Jean) Kottke and James (Curt) Kottke.
A memorial fund has been set up in honor of Bill with the Farmington Rotary Club. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to: Rotary Club of Farmington Foundation, Inc., 800 N Auburn Ave., Farmington, NM 87401. Letters and condolences may be sent to Kottke Family, PO Box 99030, Phoenix, AZ 85060.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020