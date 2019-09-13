|
William Gilbert Smart
Farmington - William (Bill) G. Smart of Farmington, New Mexico, passed from this life into his eternal life while taking his afternoon nap in his favorite chair on September 10, 2019. He was proud of his age of 96 and was always amazed that God had decided for him to be on this earth for that long.
Born in Baird Callahan, TX in 1923 he picked cotton alongside his father and had to quit school at an early age when the Great Depression hit and he needed to help support his family. He fell in love at first sight when he saw Ruth (Polly) Smart on the banks of the Brazzas River and they eloped in 1940 because her father thought at sixteen she was just too young to get married!
Later they moved to Claunch, NM in order to farm with her family until he was drafted into WWII just after bringing in their first bean crop. He served in the Army in the Pacific and survived the bombing of his ship by a Kamikaze pilot by floating in the ocean until he was rescued days later. He reached the rank of Sergeant by the time of his discharge in 1945. When he returned stateside he was able to pursue his dream of becoming a minister by attending Bible College on the GI bill. Bill and Polly became evangelists and spread God's word in churches and tent revivals across the western United States. When their family began to grow it was time to settle down and they did that in Levelland, TX where he ran a service station until the lure of the Rocky Mountains and the high wages of the booming oil field patch brought them to the Four Corners area where they lived for the remainder of their lives. Bill worked for Zimes Ford for many years as a both a used and new car sales manager as well as other dealerships in the area. He finished his working career sharing a used car business with his son Billy.
Bill loved Jesus, his family, and country. He was an encyclopedia of bible verses and could finish any verse someone started. It was easy for him because he had not just read, but studied the Bible for over 80 years.
He was preceded in death by his father William, mother Virginia Smart, all three of his brothers Delbert, Jessie, and Norben. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Ruth (Polly) Smart and grandson Shannon Smart in 2006 both of whom he missed each and every day until he joined them.
He is survived by his children: Billy C. (Mary) Smart, Monica (Doug) Calder, and Linda (Pete) McNeal; Grandchildren: Sean Smart, Brian (Kristina) Calder, Lisa Calder, and Carra (Michael) Randall; Great-grandchildren: Anthony and Crystal Smart, Carson and Tara Randall, and Wyatt Calder; and Great-Great Grandchildren: Jazmine, Toby Lynn, and Athena Smart. His special helping angels Juanita Lovato and Tasha; and all of his lunch buddies at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.
Pallbearers are: Sean Smart, Brian Calder, Anthony Smart, Michael Randall, Michael R. Randall, and Carson Randall. Honorary Pallbearers are Bobbly Rivas, Jim Easley, and Troy Cannon.
Services for Bill will be at 10:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Oasis Church 1601B North Dustin in Farmington, New Mexico. Pastor Randy Joslin will be officiating. Interment will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. Bill's favorite charity was the Disabled Veterans.
Bill's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019