William Joseph Moody
William Joseph Moody

Aztec - William Joseph Moody, 51, of Aztec, NM passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Aztec, NM. He was born on October 16, 1969 in Springfield, IL to Alpha Jane Cooper.

"Death is just another path, one that we must all take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back and turns to silver glass and then you see it…white shores and beyond are far green country under a swift sunrise." Quote by Gandalph. He is waiting for us there.

Willian is preceded in death by his mother, Alpha Jane Cooper.

William is survived by his wife, Laura Moody; sons, Clifford Stacy, Tyrel Stacy, Jared Howe; daughters, Corrina Moody, Lilly Moody, Ashley Howe; brother, George Moody; sisters, Melinda Atkinson, Sharron White and grandchildren, Veda Stacy, Sage Stacy, Aura Howe and Sydney Howe.

William's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 505-325-9611.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.


