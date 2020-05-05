|
|
William Paulson
Farmington - Ted was born in Del Norte, CO on December 30, 1930. He passed away Peacefully on April 21, 2020, at 89 years old.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date, when we can all gather again...
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Theodore W. and June A. (Sanders) Paulson, his Brother John Paulson, and his Beloved Daughter Jae Rea Paulson
Ted is survived by his wife Thelma J. (Adair) Paulson, his brother Roger (Linda) Paulson and his daughters Faye (Don) McGregor of Grand Junction CO, Julie(Gary) Gass of Aztec NM, Sandy Jameson of Durango CO, Cindy (Larry) Seckman of Estes Park CO. and Dawn (Paul) Atkinson of Gilbert AZ.
He is also survived by his wife's Children, Terri (Warren) Whipple, Tammi (Rusty) Simkins, both of Farmington NM, and Devin (Sarah) Cooper of Mesa AZ.
Ted greatly loved his and his wife's Grandchildren, Sean, Scott, Cody, Cara, Lyndsay, Jessica, Landon, and Christopher, Brandon, Brittani, Derek, Dalin, Maquel, Danny, Steven, Tyler, Molly, Garrett, Aidan, Jared, Claire, and Cole.
And a very special love for all of his numerous Great Grandchildren.
He spent many years in Civic organizations doing service projects for his new adopted City of Farmington NM.
Ted loved people and enjoyed helping everyone. No one was a stranger to him.
Ted was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many Callings, and loved serving his friends. He will be greatly missed by his "Buddy's" that he served with, and who served him in his final years.
He grew up hunting, fishing, and roaming the San Juan Mountains in his beautiful home state of Colorado.
Ted lived on a ranch just outside of Del Norte CO, where he grew up working hard and enjoyed every minute of it. His family would move into town in the winter, so he could attend school, and he could not wait to get back to the ranch. His home was in a beautiful location, right on the Rio Grande River. His life was a boys dream.
Ted taught many young men and women to work hard, to be honest, and to have integrity. He especially loved to snow ski, and water ski. And he loved to teach those skills to all the young people in his life. And he always taught them to "be the best that they could be". Ted loved life.
"Goodnight my beloved, until we meet again."
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 5 to May 10, 2020