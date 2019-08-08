Resources
William "Bill" Russell Obituary
Farmington - 7/1/1929 ~ 8/1/2019

Has gone to his maker, to join his wife Phillis, and daughter Mareanne Branom.

He has two granddaughters, Brenda Denies DuBle and Kim Ballardok, Lusby, MD., a great grandson, Keven McEllianey, and a great great grandson, Grayson and one great great granddaughter, Corroll McEllianey. All from Drayden, MD.

Bill was a Farmington police officer, a state trooper, and a deputy sheriff. He retired from El Paso Natural Gas.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019
