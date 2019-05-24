|
Willie Myron Yancey
Bloomfield - Willie Myron (Cotton) Yancey, 88, of Bloomfield, New Mexico, died peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Cotton was born March 19, 1931, in Corona New Mexico to Annie L. Greaves and Henry Monroe Yancey.
Cotton is survived by a daughter, Pamela Jones of Cheyenne, WY; sons, Melvin (Debbie) Yancey of Granbury, TX, and Myron (Linda) Yancey of Quemado, NM; grandchildren, Tiffany (Bruce) DeKruif, Rustin(Crystal) Owen, Dusty (Tiffany) Yancey, Crysti (Tony) Ferrari, Samantha Yancey, and Andrea Yancey Goodwin. Cotton also has 18 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him.
Cotton is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Ann Yancey; sisters, Rene Camp and Sadie Welch; twin brother, Byron Yancey, brothers, Bee Yancey and Roy Yancey.
Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1:00 pm at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, CO.
