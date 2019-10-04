|
|
Winford Miller
Farmington - Winford Miller, age 82, passed away on October 1, 2019. Winford was born in Durant, OK to John Miller and Juanita Gibson. Winford married Barbara on August 15th, 1958. Winford is survived by his wife Barbara, son John (Lisa) Miller, daughters Teresa (Vic) Morrow, April (Russell) Mcquitty, grandchildren JC, Josh (Tori), Zach, Brianna, Casey (Selena), Heather (Kyle), Kory (Kelli), Danielle, Lori, six great grandchildren, brother Troy Gibson and sister Debbie Word. He loved his family, hunting and horses. There will be a graveside service at Aztec Cemetery on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00pm.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2019