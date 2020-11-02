Wynee Doris Goodnight Hooker
Farmington - Wynee Doris Goodnight Hooker, passed away on October 27, 2020 at her home in Farmington, NM. She was born April 15, 1925 in Mobeetie, TX. She was a long time resident of Farmington, moving here in 1951 with her husband Raymond. She joined First Baptist Church that same year.
Her care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the benevolence fund at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, NM. Those wishing to read her obituary or leave condolences may do so at farmingtonfuneral.com
