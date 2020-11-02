1/1
Wynee Doris Goodnight Hooker
1925 - 2020
Wynee Doris Goodnight Hooker

Farmington - Wynee Doris Goodnight Hooker, passed away on October 27, 2020 at her home in Farmington, NM. She was born April 15, 1925 in Mobeetie, TX. She was a long time resident of Farmington, moving here in 1951 with her husband Raymond. She joined First Baptist Church that same year.

Her care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the benevolence fund at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, NM. Those wishing to read her obituary or leave condolences may do so at farmingtonfuneral.com.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
October 29, 2020
My prayers are with you all. My heart breaks to know that I can never see your mother in this life again. I loved both of your parents so much. Treasure the happy memories you have of your mother. God bless you during your grieving.
Barbara (Parrott) Williamson
Friend
