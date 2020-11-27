1/1
Zack B. Martin
1922 - 2020
Zack B. Martin

Farmington - Zack B. Martin, 98, a resident of Farmington, NM, passed on November 22, 2020 in Farmington, NM. Zack was born June 24, 1922 in Montrose, CO to parents Aurelia (Vigil) and Benjamin Martin.

He went to school in Montrose, CO. He was an entrepreneur of multiple businesses in Farmington, NM. Many knew him by the established liquor businesses TA, Pal Joeys, Mickey Finn, the Lariat, and El Vasito. He invested in real estate and loved farming, raising cattle and sheep in Colorado and NM.

He is preceded in death by his parents Aurelia and Benjamin Martin; brothers Leon, Clovis, and Ben.

He is survived by his wife Mary of 67 years; sons Greg and Michael; daughter Marilyn Kreidler; brother Ernie Martin; grandchildren Shannon, Trenton, Jade, Casey, and Christopher; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID this will be an immediate family Graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers are Trenton Kreidler and Greg Martin.

We'd like to thank Wellbrook Nursing Home for all their comfort care.

Zack's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
