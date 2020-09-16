Zadeea Jean Harris



Aztec - Zadeea Jean Graham Harris of Aztec, New Mexico, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, September 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a gallant five year battle with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS).



Zadeea was born August 11, 1961, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the youngest of six children, to Stanley James Graham and LaVeda May McIlvaine Graham.



After graduating High School in Bloomfield, Zadeea moved to Texas to attend college, and married the love of her life, David Harris, upon returning to New Mexico. Zadeea became active in Daughters of the American Revolution, with a special love for genealogy research and family history. She researched approximately thirty of the family ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War. Zadeea became Regent of the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, and was elected State Regent and Honorary Regent of New Mexico, and later was elected Vice President General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.



During her tenure as State Regent, she established a monument to the Navajo Code Talkers which was placed at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She had a wonderful regard for the Code talkers and all the rest of the Warriors who so willingly have insured the freedom of American over the past generations and never neglected to thank a veteran for his service to our country.



Zadeea was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, who remembered names and made every individual feel like the most important. One brother described her as the glue that held the family together and made sure they were all present for frequent family gatherings. She will be missed by all those who knew her.



A private family memorial service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Desert Gold Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in care of Judith Wooderson, PO Box 309, Bloomfield, NM 87413-0309; or the ALS Associatoin, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store