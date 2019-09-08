Addie O. Evans
GRANDY - Addie Deloris Outlaw Evans, 84 of 6347 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, NC died Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 15, 1935 in Grandy to the late Wilton John Outlaw and Maudie Perry Outlaw and for sixty-six years the wife of Julian Evans, Sr. of the residence. She was a home maker and a member of Grandy Community Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Carolyn O'Briant (Mark) of Grandy, NC; three sons, Julian Evans, Jr. (Laurie) and Daniel Lee Evans all of Grandy, NC, and Samuel Lee Evans (Joye Denise) of Aydlett, NC; a sister, Vivian Brown of Virginia Beach, VA; six grandchildren, Jason O'Briant, Jeremy Evans, Tabatha Martin, Samantha Jonas, Dustin Lee Evans, and Alex Lee Evans; and seven great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Calvin Outlaw.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grandy Community Church with the Rev. John Odgen officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Evans family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
