Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Affie A. Bateman. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Affie A. Bateman



ELIZABETH CITY - Affie Virginia Alexander Bateman, 91, of 1284 Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 19, 1928 in South Norfolk, VA to the late Benjamin Franklin Alexander, Jr. and Fannie Ballance Alexander and was the widow of Kenneth Arlington Bateman. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, Mercer Memorial Sunday School Class, and a nursery volunteer for many years.



She is survived by a son, Kenneth R. Bateman and wife Deanne of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Valna A. Jones and husband Billy of Hertford, NC; a brother, Don Alexander and wife Miriam of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Alyson B. Bartel and husband Matthew of Sanger, TX, Emily Bateman of Winston-Salem, NC, and Amanda Bateman of Raleigh, NC; a great grandson, Bentley Lane Bartel; and loved by many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by four sisters, Earline Sawyer, Doloris Chambers, Shirley Basnight, and Fannie Creef; and a brother, Ronald Keith Alexander.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Davis officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, immediately following the service at the church, and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 1528 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bateman family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Affie A. BatemanELIZABETH CITY - Affie Virginia Alexander Bateman, 91, of 1284 Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 19, 1928 in South Norfolk, VA to the late Benjamin Franklin Alexander, Jr. and Fannie Ballance Alexander and was the widow of Kenneth Arlington Bateman. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, Mercer Memorial Sunday School Class, and a nursery volunteer for many years.She is survived by a son, Kenneth R. Bateman and wife Deanne of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Valna A. Jones and husband Billy of Hertford, NC; a brother, Don Alexander and wife Miriam of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Alyson B. Bartel and husband Matthew of Sanger, TX, Emily Bateman of Winston-Salem, NC, and Amanda Bateman of Raleigh, NC; a great grandson, Bentley Lane Bartel; and loved by many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by four sisters, Earline Sawyer, Doloris Chambers, Shirley Basnight, and Fannie Creef; and a brother, Ronald Keith Alexander.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Davis officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, immediately following the service at the church, and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 1528 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bateman family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close