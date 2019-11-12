Affie A. Bateman
ELIZABETH CITY - Affie Virginia Alexander Bateman, 91, of 1284 Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 19, 1928 in South Norfolk, VA to the late Benjamin Franklin Alexander, Jr. and Fannie Ballance Alexander and was the widow of Kenneth Arlington Bateman. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, Mercer Memorial Sunday School Class, and a nursery volunteer for many years.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth R. Bateman and wife Deanne of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Valna A. Jones and husband Billy of Hertford, NC; a brother, Don Alexander and wife Miriam of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Alyson B. Bartel and husband Matthew of Sanger, TX, Emily Bateman of Winston-Salem, NC, and Amanda Bateman of Raleigh, NC; a great grandson, Bentley Lane Bartel; and loved by many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by four sisters, Earline Sawyer, Doloris Chambers, Shirley Basnight, and Fannie Creef; and a brother, Ronald Keith Alexander.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Davis officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, immediately following the service at the church, and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 1528 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bateman family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
