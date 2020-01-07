Alex Earl Barclift
HERTFORD - Alex Earl Barclift, 32, of 355 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, NC died Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born September 16,1987 in Pasquotank County, NC. He was employed with Riddick's Marine Construction.
He is survived by his mother, Sheryl Hurdle and step-father Marty of Hertford, NC; wife, Ashlay Hite Barclift of Hertford, NC; a son, Derek Jordan Barclift of Belvidere, NC; three brothers, Travis Dean Barclift and wife Christine of Hertford, NC, Holden Ray Brickhouse and wife Courtney of Hertford, and Travis Clayton Hurdle of Hertford, NC; maternal grandmother, Dean Strain of Elizabeth City, NC; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his father, John Goodman Barclift, Sr.; and brother, John "Johnny" Goodman Barclift, Jr.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and immediately following the service at Crawfish Shack, 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, NC. Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Barclift family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 7, 2020