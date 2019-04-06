Alfred W. Wright
CURRITUCK - Alfred Washington "Sonny" Wright, Jr., 82, of 132 Sound Shore Drive, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Wright was born in Chowan County on March 21, 1937, and was the son of the late Alfred W. "Wash" Wright, Sr. and Ruth Twiddy Wright. A retired manager with AT & T, he was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where recently the children's sermon portion of the service had been renamed in his honor to, "Mr. Sonny's Time". He also enjoyed membership in the Shawboro Ruritan Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sonny Boy Wright; a sister, Dolly Pate; and his brother, Kenny Wright.
Surviving are his wife, Rose Norris Wright; three daughters, Cindy Mandigo, Kim Gould, and Linda Prillaman; a daughter-in-law, Kristie Wright; a sister, Joan Clark; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Providence Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Charles Stevens and Dr. Dean Majette. Burial will follow in the Moyock Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, and other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to ALS, The Jim "Catfish" Hunter Chapter, P.O. Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944; or to Providence Baptist Church, 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973.
