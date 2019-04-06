Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred W. Wright. View Sign

Alfred W. Wright



CURRITUCK - Alfred Washington "Sonny" Wright, Jr., 82, of 132 Sound Shore Drive, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Wright was born in Chowan County on March 21, 1937, and was the son of the late Alfred W. "Wash" Wright, Sr. and Ruth Twiddy Wright. A retired manager with AT & T, he was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where recently the children's sermon portion of the service had been renamed in his honor to, "Mr. Sonny's Time". He also enjoyed membership in the Shawboro Ruritan Club.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sonny Boy Wright; a sister, Dolly Pate; and his brother, Kenny Wright.



Surviving are his wife, Rose Norris Wright; three daughters, Cindy Mandigo, Kim Gould, and Linda Prillaman; a daughter-in-law, Kristie Wright; a sister, Joan Clark; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Providence Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Charles Stevens and Dr. Dean Majette. Burial will follow in the Moyock Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, and other times at the residence.



Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to ALS, The Jim "Catfish" Hunter Chapter, P.O. Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944; or to Providence Baptist Church, 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Alfred W. WrightCURRITUCK - Alfred Washington "Sonny" Wright, Jr., 82, of 132 Sound Shore Drive, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in his home.Mr. Wright was born in Chowan County on March 21, 1937, and was the son of the late Alfred W. "Wash" Wright, Sr. and Ruth Twiddy Wright. A retired manager with AT & T, he was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where recently the children's sermon portion of the service had been renamed in his honor to, "Mr. Sonny's Time". He also enjoyed membership in the Shawboro Ruritan Club.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sonny Boy Wright; a sister, Dolly Pate; and his brother, Kenny Wright.Surviving are his wife, Rose Norris Wright; three daughters, Cindy Mandigo, Kim Gould, and Linda Prillaman; a daughter-in-law, Kristie Wright; a sister, Joan Clark; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Providence Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Charles Stevens and Dr. Dean Majette. Burial will follow in the Moyock Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, and other times at the residence.Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to ALS, The Jim "Catfish" Hunter Chapter, P.O. Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944; or to Providence Baptist Church, 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton

735 Virginia Road

Edenton , NC 27932

252-482-9993 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close